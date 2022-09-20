Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say

article

West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County.

On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.

Patrol Officer Madeline Brunck says the video shows a man picking up the cat over his head and violently throwing it onto the concrete floor several times. Then, the man is seen leaving the area for a brief time, leaving the injured cat lying on the ground, according to officials.

After returning a short time later, police say the man picked up the cat and threw it out of camera view. After reviewing the footage, Officer Brunck later identified the man as Christopher Pozzi, 51.

K-9 Officer Joseph LaMalfa, a certified animal cruelty investigator, says the cat was possibly thrown in an adjacent dumpster.

Members of the West Deptford Police Department along with members of the West Deptford Public Works Department, discovered the cat in a dumpster, suffering extensive injuries.

The cat was turned over to Gloucester County Animal Control to receive immediate care and is currently being monitored by medical staff, according to officials.

On Monday, authorities say Pozzi was arrested by the West Deptford Police Department and charged with animal cruelty and remanded to the Salem County Correctional Facility.