GoFundMe for Fairless Hills' 'Santa Scott' raises over $100K after devastating house fire

The Brief Scott "Santa Scott" Diethorne lost his Fairless Hills home and three pets in a house fire over the weekend. Diethorne is known around the community for dressing up as Santa Claus during the holiday season. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $100k in less than 48 hours.



A GoFundMe for a beloved member of the Fairless Hill community who lost his home and three pets in a fire last weekend has raised over $100k in less than two days.

Scott Diethorne, known as ‘Santa Scott’ for spreading holiday joy at malls and community centers, said he "lost everything" in the fire, including his Santa outfits.

The backstory:

The Fairless Hills Fire Department was dispatched around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to Auburn Road for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the occupants were not home at the time and returned shortly after the fire began. No one was injured, but two dogs and a bird died in the fire, according to the Falls Township Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was brought under control with help from multiple departments, including Falls, Levittown #1, Levittown #2, William Penn, Edgely and the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad.

Investigators believe the fire started in the attic, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Local perspective:

The home belongs to Scott "Santa Scott" Diethorne, a beloved local figure who brings holiday cheer each year through his work as Santa Claus at Oxford Valley Mall, community events and children’s centers.

Diethorne, who went viral in past seasons for his "Naughty" and "Nice" tattoos on each arm, is known for continuing to bring joy to families even outside the holiday season.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign for Diethorne has already exceeded $100,000 in less than 48 hours.

"Offer a prayer for my brother Scott Diethorne, Santa Scott, and his family, as they have suffered a devastating house fire resulting in a total loss," Chris Diethrone, Scott's brother, wrote on GoFundMe.

They fundraiser is seeking to reach $130k.