Gov. Murphy lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for schools, child care providers in New Jersey

Unvaccinated educators will no longer be required to undergo routine COVID-19 testing in New Jersey, according to an announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy signed an executive order Monday lifting all testing requirements for school districts, child care settings and state contractors.

With less than a month before the 2022 school year begins, the order will immediately go into effect for school districts and child care. The change will apply to state contractors beginning September 1.

"Today’s executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," Murphy said.

Policies requiring unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing have been lifted. However, the governor says schools and child care providers may still maintain a vaccination or testing policy at their own discretion.

Schools and child care facilities will still be required to report vaccination and testing data to the Department of Health.