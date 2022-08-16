Gov. Wolf touts increased funding for education during trip to Montgomery County

Governor Wolf apologized Tuesday for what he called "bragging" about the nearly $4-billion he’s pushed into public education during his soon-to-end two terms in office.

Wolf visited East Norriton Middle School in the Norristown Area School District on Tuesday where he was greeted by a group of newly hired public school teachers.

Superintendent Christopher Dormer said the district had to cut programs and staff in the past, but an influx of millions of state dollars has allowed them to hire new teachers and add programs.

"Every student in every school across Pennsylvania deserves a good education regardless of his or her or their zip code," Wolf said.

BACK TO SCHOOL HEADLINES

While praising Wolf's investment in education, School Board President Phil Daniels offered a warning.

"Some people on the others side of the aisle want to burn this thing to the ground," Daniels said. "They don’t believe in effective government, they don’t believe in public education."

Speaking to the gathering, 17-year-old Norristown High School senior Jami Rotelli said she noticed greater resources while attending a neighboring school district.

With the school year set to being in a few weeks in the Norristown Area School District, kindergarten teacher Jami Rotelli hopes the days of teacher-funded education are over.

"As teachers were putting out money out of their own pockets to make the kids’ experience the learning the best and most successful possible," Rotelli told FOX 29.