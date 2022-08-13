Extraordinary back-to-school drive, funded by small North Philadelphia company

Children will start back to school in just a few weeks and increased costs have families struggling to get their school kids everything they need. One local company set out to make sure kids had school supplies. They organized a back-to-school drive.

But, this isn’t the average back-to-school drive.

The folks running the drive will say they don’t have a lot of money, but with the price of everything skyrocketing, they’re trying to do as much as they can to help neighbors in need.

"You go to the store, you spend $100 or $300 on nothing," Tashanique Bullard commented.

For families on 17th Street, in North Philadelphia, buying school supplies has always been a real struggle. That’s why Tatiyana Wilson, who runs Brownskin Girls LLC wanted to dig deep into her own pockets, so kids would have what they need, despite higher costs. She also reached out to her friends and nearby neighbors to chip in and, without any sponsors, filled 100 backpacks on their own.

"Make sure that nobody feel alone. That’s my whole point. You know, it’s enough of a tragedy and bad happens in the world, so I wanna be the good in the world and leave my mark with doing something good," Wilson explained.

"I think it’s great, during this time, because of inflation and everything happening with Philadelphia, in general. So, I think it’s great to give back to the community," Jasair Taylor said.

Tatiyana’s aunt, Krissy Jackson, said, "Everything is a blessing at this time. We’re, at this time, having a family crisis and we truly appreciate the little help supporting us."

"It’s amazing that you have people out here that rather look out for you, like as a community, than just for themselves," Bullard said. "I think it’s very nice. It’s amazing and you know they’re going to blessed for what they’re doing."

Organizers are hoping a corporation or a business will step up to help. Anyone wanting to help can get more information on the back-to-school drive at the Brownskin Girls LLC website, here, or send an email at Brownskingirlsllc@gmail.com.