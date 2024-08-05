Grandparents charged in death, neglect of 6-year-old girl; Uncle remains at large: officials

article

Three family members are facing charges for their role in the death of a 6-year-old girl in Reading.

On May 28, Reading Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Berks County for a report of a 6-year-old female in cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, Reading Fire and EMS personnel told officers that the victim was placed in an ambulance and that it appeared that she had been deceased for a period of time.

The investigation was then passed on to the Berks County Detectives Child Abuse Unit.

Once detectives arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim was in the care of her grandmother, 44-year-old Jazmine A. Rodriguez, her grandfather, 46-year-old Manuel Rodriguez, Sr. and her uncle, 20-year-old Manuel Rodriguez, Jr.

Several search warrants were served during this investigation and evidence was seized from the home which included a home surveillance video camera system and the three family members’ cellular devices.

Forensic Pathologist Neil Hoffman, with Reading Tower Health, conducted an autopsy on the victim on May 29.

On August 2, Dr. Hoffman ruled that the cause of the death of the victim was due to dehydration and prolonged exposure to high ambient temperature due to child neglect. Dr. Hoffman found that the victim was wearing a soiled diaper for several days prior to her death, leading to severe diaper rash.

Additionally, the doctor concluded that lack of air circulation and the temperature of the air in the room in which the victim was sleeping may have reached 100 degrees with 90 percent humidity.

Dr. Hoffman reported that the condition of the victim at the time of her death was consistent with the victim being locked in the room for more than three days.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Jazmine A. Rodriguez, Manuel A. Rodriguez, Sr. and Manuel A. Rodriguez, Jr were charged with Criminal Homicide, Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, False Imprisonment, Endangering Welfare of Children – parent, Reckless endangering another person, Tamper with/Fabricate Physical Evidence and Conspiracy.

On Monday, Jazmine A. Rodriguez, and Manuel A. Rodriguez Sr. were taken into custody at the Berks County Courthouse.

Officials say Manuel A. Rodriguez Jr. is still at large.