Boy stabbed by 14-year-old sister in Frankford: police
PHILADELPHIA - One sibling was rushed to the hospital as another was taken into custody after a stabbing incident in Philadelphia's Frankford section.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Foulkrod Street around midnight Monday.
A 13-year-old boy was found suffering from a stab wound to the arm.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say his 14-year-old sister was arrested at the scene.
It is unclear what led to the stabbing.
No charges have been announced, and no weapon was recovered.