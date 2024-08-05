Boy stabbed by 14-year-old sister in Frankford: police

One sibling was rushed to the hospital as another was taken into custody after a stabbing incident in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Foulkrod Street around midnight Monday.

A 13-year-old boy was found suffering from a stab wound to the arm.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say his 14-year-old sister was arrested at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

No charges have been announced, and no weapon was recovered.