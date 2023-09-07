Expand / Collapse search

Great jawn! Philadelphia's infamous 'jawn' is now in the dictionary

By FOX 29 Staff
A common Philadelphia-ism is the newest addition the Dictionary.com.

PHILADELPHIA - Have you heard the jawn? A beloved Philadelphia-ism has finally made it into the dictionary.

The word "jawn" is the newest addition to Fall 2023 Word Drop for Dictionary.com.

So, how exactly does the dictionary define a word with seamlessly endless meanings:

The now-infamous term was first recorded in the early 2000s, and may be a Philly variant of New York's "joint," according to the dictionary.

However, the origin of "jawn" is still uncertain - which seems much more fitting!