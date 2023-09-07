Great jawn! Philadelphia's infamous 'jawn' is now in the dictionary

Have you heard the jawn? A beloved Philadelphia-ism has finally made it into the dictionary.

The word "jawn" is the newest addition to Fall 2023 Word Drop for Dictionary.com.

So, how exactly does the dictionary define a word with seamlessly endless meanings:

"noun. Informal. Chiefly Philadelphia. something or someone for which the speaker does not know or does not need a specific name.

Example: Can you hand me that jawn right there?"

The now-infamous term was first recorded in the early 2000s, and may be a Philly variant of New York's "joint," according to the dictionary.

However, the origin of "jawn" is still uncertain - which seems much more fitting!