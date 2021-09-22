Group of kids at bus stop in Louisville shot at by passing vehicle, killing 1

A group of juveniles waiting at a bus stop on Wednesday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot at by someone in a passing vehicle. One was killed and another was hurt.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. ET near the intersection of Dr. W.J Hodge and West Chestnut streets in the city’s Russell neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A police spokesperson told local news outlets that a group of kids was waiting at the bus stop when a vehicle drove by and someone fired shots into the group.

Two of the victims were wounded and taken to the hospital, where one of them later died, a police spokesperson said. A third was injured by "unknown means" but declined treatment.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released. A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools said the bus picking up the group was going to Eastern High School.

"All of our hearts are breaking right now," said Renee Murphy, the school district’s chief communications and community officer.

Louisville police said it was seeking additional information about the shooting, including any nearby home security cameras that may have captured the incident.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.