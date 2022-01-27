Gun pulled on group of teens arguing in Center City SEPTA station, police say

Authorities are investigating after they say someone pulled out a gun during an argument between a large group of high school students in a crowded Center City SEPTA station.

FOX 29 obtained a security camera image that shows the person pointing what is believed to be a gun at a group of high schoolers at the City Hall SEPTA stop around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police do not know if the person accused of aiming the gun was part of the group that was arguing.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A SEPTA spokesperson estimated there were 15-20 teens involved in the argument that led to the gun being drawn.

No shots were fired and everyone had fled by the time police arrived.

"They need to have better security down here," a frustrated SEPTA rider told FOX 29. "Stuff like that happening everywhere, so down here I’m really not surprised about that."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter