Gunfire breaks out on East Mount Airy street critically injuring 40-year-old man, police say

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after someone opened fire on him on an East Mount Airy street.

The victim was shot multiple times Saturday night, around 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Temple Road, in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood, officials said.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle. Once at the hospital, it was determined the man was suffering critical injuries.

Police say an active investigation into what sparked the gunfire is ongoing and they are holding the vehicle as a part of their investigation. They haven’t found a weapon and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.