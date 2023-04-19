Gunfire erupts in broad daylight striking man in neck, body in North Philadelphia: police

article

A man is in critical condition after several shots were fired in a morning shooting on a North Philadelphia street Tuesday.

Police responded to the shooting on the 2900 block of North Stillman Street around 8 a.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was found shot twice in the neck, once to the back and multiple times in the lower body.

He was transported to a local hospital, and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. A motive is still unknown at this time.