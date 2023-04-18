Police seeking man wanted in connection with murder of 22-year-old woman in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say is wanted in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman in North Philadelphia last week.

On April 11, officers responded to the 2500 block of North 10th Street for reports of a person with a gun.

Responding officers were flagged down by civilian when they say they observed an unresponsive woman, later identified as 22-year-old Zhakira Bailey of the 400 block of Wannamaker Street.

MORE HEADLINES

Authorities say the woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. Officers transported her to Temple University where she later died from her injuries.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that they are seeking the publics help in identifying 22-year-old Jahir Williams-Hill from the 500 block of Eastwick Terrace in connection with this homicide.

Officials say Williams-Hill is wanted for murder, weapons charges, and other related offenses. He is described as being 5'10", 180 pounds.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3068/3334, or call 911.