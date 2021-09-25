Officials: Gunfire erupts near high school football game in Chester, no injuries reported

article

Chester-Upland School District officials say no one was hurt when gunfire erupted blocks away from a high school football game on Saturday afternoon.

Gunshots were heard near the 1200 block of West 10th Street around 2 p.m., according to officials.

Officers patrolling Saturday afternoon's game between Chester-Upland High School and Oxford High School responded to the area and determined that no one was injured, officials said.

The City of Chester Police Department are continuing to investigate.

"For the remainder of our home football games we will be supported by a stronger police presence," the district said. "We want our families and staff to feel safe attending our football games, and look forward to a positive season."

