Gunman opens fire inside Kensington takeout restaurant, leaving 2 men dead

Two men have died following a shooting inside of a takeout restaurant in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood late Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on East Tioga and North Lee streets.

Police say a masked suspected entered the doorway of the restaurant and fired as many as 14 shots, striking two men inside.

MORE HEADLINES:

One 40-year-old victim died at the scene. A 44-year-old victim was able to crawl out of the restaurant and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance cameras and several spent shell casings were found inside the restaurant and on the front step.

The investigation is ongoing.