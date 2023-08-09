North Philadelphia double shooting kills man, 74; injures 1 woman: officials

article

A 74-year-old man is dead and a woman in her 20s was injured after someone opened fire inside a North Philadelphia residence.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, just before 5 p.m., on the 2600 block of West Arizona Street, officials said.

The 74-year-old man was shot inside a building at the location. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The woman was found outside the residence. She suffered a graze wound to her ear. She was treated at Temple and is listed in stable condition.

Police say they found about 30 shell casings in the street. They are seeking home surveillance video on the block in the hope of gaining traction on a suspect or suspects. An active investigation is underway and note no arrests have been made.

