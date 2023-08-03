Haddonfield businesses happy as law enforcement cracks down on reckless bike-riding

The signs are up and teens are on notice: no more reckless bike riding through downtown Haddonfield or else, your wheels could be impounded.

"I think it’s a really good ordinance. I really applaud the town for doing it," says Linda Wharton, a Haddonfield resident who tells FOX 29 News that she has had some close calls with kids on bikes.

FOX 29 News file video explains what we are talking about. Andrea Ranno, owner of The Paper Trail, describes what she’s seen: "Bikes just zipping down sidewalk. Wheelies in the middle of Kings Highway head-on with cars. If I didn’t see it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it."

Ranno says she has a front row seat to the bad behavior. She sees kids, not only, riding recklessly, but ditching bikes in front of her store, which becomes a tripping hazard for shoppers. "A lot of people are afraid to come into town to shop. My mom is 73. She gets nervous walking around."

Ranno and others say the ordinance makes sense in the name of safety. It gives police the power to impound bikes that are improperly stored or used recklessly around cars and pedestrians. A parent will be charged $25 each day the bike is in the borough’s possession.

Street performer, Amanda Traxler, adds, "I do think it’s a good idea, trying to keep kids from getting hurt and trying to keep them under control, so the [Kings] Court doesn’t look like a danger zone."

Haddonfield police say, between April and June, they had 68 calls about reckless riding, which sparked the ordinance. In July, they only had four calls.

Many people say enforcement is key to the ordinance’s success. Haddonfield Police Lt. Stuart Holloway says support from local parents is just as important.

"We can’t do it all. We’re the enforcement side of it, but we would love our parents to get more involved and talk to their kids about this, educate them about this and let them know it’s going on and it’s not appropriate."

The borough tells FOX 29 News that it’s been getting emails from people in other New Jersey towns wanting to pass a similar ordinance. Reckless biking has become a widespread issue.