Harris vs. Trump: Who is winning Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day?

Polls will open across the country in less than 24 hours, but the presidential race remains "extraordinarily tight" among battleground states, according to the New York Times.

Harris maintained a slight lead nationally on Monday, while Trump still had a slight edge in several swing states critical to the 2024 Election.

Pennsylvania polls

In Pennsylvania, the latest NYT poll published Monday morning shows Donald Trump with 49 percent of the state's polling average, and Kamala Harris with 48 percent.

"The battleground states remain extraordinarily tight. With the race so close, it wouldn’t take much of a polling error to yield a different outcome," said Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for the NY Times.

Less than two weeks ago, Pennsylvania polls showed Trump and Harris "essentially tied" with each earning 48 percent across the state.

"While the overall result of our final Times/Siena polls is largely unchanged since our previous wave of battleground polls, there were some notable shifts. Surprisingly, the longstanding gap between the Rust Belt and Sun Belt battlegrounds narrowed considerably. The overall effect of these swings is somewhat contradictory — Ms Harris’s position in the Electoral College isn’t necessarily improved," Cohn said.

Who's winning nationally?

Harris had a 1% lead over Trump (48.3% vs. 47.3%) based on an average of 22 polls, with the latest as of Nov. 3, according to the polling site 270toWin .

Battleground states

Trump maintained an edge over Harris in several battlegrounds, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, according to 270toWin. Harris was ahead on Monday in Michigan and Wisconsin, 270toWin reported.