Here's why Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh are not in the Phillies' Game 3 starting lineup

The Phillies starting lineup for game 3 of the National League Divisional Series against the New York Mets has two notable omissions.

With the Mets slated to start left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, the Phillies will sit left-handed batters Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh.

In their place, the Phillies will sub in right-handed batters Austin Hays and Edmundo Sosa.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are the only Phillies righty bats in the Game 3 starting lineup.

The Phillies are betting that a right-handed hitting lineup will match-up better against Manaea, but the southpaw's numbers against righties are stout.

In over 500 at-bats this season, Manaea has held right-handed batters to a .190 batting average with just a .271 on-base percentage and 152 strikeouts.

Manager Rob Thomson's decision to bench Stott and Marsh and load up on righties could have less to do with Manaea, and more to do with Hayes and Sosa.

In 82 at-bats against left-handed pitching this season, Hays is slashing .354/.404/.537 while Sosa has managed a .284/.347/.514 line in over 100 at-bats.

Stott and Marsh have both struggled against left-handed pitching this season, with the ladder hitting below .100 in nearly 100 plate appearances this year.

Stott played an integral role in the Phillies' dramatic game 2 walk-off win that evened the series, hitting what was at the time a go-ahead triple in the 8th.

Marsh, who had somewhat of a down year this season compared to last, has been held hitless in 8 at-bats so far this postseason.

Neither Hays nor Sosa are known for their offense, but as is often the case in the MLB playoffs, a series-changing spark can come from the least likely of players.