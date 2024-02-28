Hit-and-run driver caught, arrested after couple killed in Bucks County crash

A crash claimed the lives of an out-of-town couple over the weekend in Bucks County, and now police say the man responsible has been taken into custody.

John Wadlinger, 31, is accused of speeding when he crashed into another vehicle on Veterans Highway Saturday afternoon.

The car was carrying four people, including a husband and wife from Connecticut.

Rebecca and Richard Whiddon, both in their 30s, were killed in the crash.

The two other passengers were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police say the driver fled on foot before stealing and crashing a dump truck, then running off again.

He was captured and taken into custody a short time later, and is being held without bail.