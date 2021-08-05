Hit-and-run suspect sought after striking 41-year-old man in Fairhill
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a drive they say was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Fairhill.
The incident happened back on July 22, around 6 p.m. on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street.
Police say the victim, a 41-year-old male was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a passing car that immediately fled the scene without stopping.
Investigators have described the car as a silver Mitsubishi, possibly an early 2000s Galant. They say it may have damage to the passenger side mirror, passenger side headlight, as well as the bumper and hood area.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital suffering from head injuries and a broken leg.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
