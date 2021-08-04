4 wounded in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened in a highly-populated area of the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Police say two private cars took the victims to Temple University Hospital. Two victims, a 33-year-old and 34-year-old, are listed in critical condition. Two additional victims, an 18-year-old woman and an adult male, are listed in stable.

Police on the scene of a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police believe this was a drive-by shooting. Two of the cars that drove the victims to the hospital had several bullet holes and officers found a large amount of marijuana in one of the cars, police say.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers found one handgun and semi-automatic at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

