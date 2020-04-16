Homeowners association denies family's request for RV on property to help physician assistant isolate

A homeowners association denied a family's request to have an RV parked on their property so a physician assistant who treats COVID-19 patients could isolate while still staying close to her family.

Fighting on the frontlines at Virtua Camden, Jeff Braddock's wife Anissa needed a safe place to come home.

"My wife is dealing with COVID patients on a daily basis," Jeff told FOX 29.

The family was hoping not to infect their 6-year-old daughter, so Jeff posted on Facebook that his family was in search of an RV so she could isolate entirely. Luckily, fellow Moorestown residents Beth and Max Fisher came to the rescue

The only problem? The Homeowners Association of the Townhomes at Laurel Creek denied the request to have an RV on the property. Despite the fact that the driveway the Braddocks wanted to use is not shared.

In a statement to FOX 29, the association said, "While we empathize with the plight of everyone on the front lines fighting coronavirus, and those who wish to live in separate quarters from their family members, our community was not designed in a way that makes it safe for RVs to be parked outside the townhomes."

They say RVs cant be parked in this densely populated neighborhood. The board is partly made up of residents, some that even vouched for the Braddocks to have the camper.

