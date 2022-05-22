Homicide being investigated after double shooting in Trenton, police say
TRENTON, N.J. - Police say two men were shot, one fatally, in Trenton early Sunday morning.
A man, identified as 25-year-old Ali Abdullah, was reportedly found with a gunshot wound in the State of New Jersey parking lot on West Hanover Street around 1 a.m. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a second shooting victim arrived at the same hospital by private vehicle while officers were on the scene. The 30-year-old, who suffered a gunshot to his shoulder, is said to be in stable condition after surgery.
Multiple shell casings were found on the sidewalk next to the parking lot, according to police. One of two cars parked in the lot was reportedly struck numerous times.
The shooting is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.