Police: 12 shot, 4 killed as violence erupts overnight in Philadelphia

Another violent weekend across Philadelphia has already seen at least nine separate shootings, some of them deadly.

Beginning Saturday night, police say three teens were shot during a festival at Penn's Landing around 9:30 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ribs, while two 14-year-old girls were both shot in the foot. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, and the shooter may have targeted the teens.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting that injured three teens at Penn's Landing.

Two more teens were reportedly injured in a separate shooting before 10 p.m. Saturday. Two 18-year-olds were left in critical condition after an alleged double shooting on 23rd Street. One teen was shot twice in the wrist and shoulder, and the other suffered at least five shots through his body, according to police.

A fatal shooting occurred on the 7200 block of 20th street around 10:48 p.m. Police say a 32-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times in an alley.

Just a couple of minutes later, another man was reportedly shot in the ankle on 10th street. He is said to be in stable condition.

A homicide investigation began Sunday morning on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle. Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head around 1:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police investigating homicide after man shot in the head.

On Allegheny Avenue, a 38-year-old man was reportedly shot in the left arm around 1:42 a.m. He is said to be in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.

Another man is also reportedly in stable conditions after police say he was struck by three bullets in his shoulder, leg and arm on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street around 2:25 a.m.

Around 4 a.m., an attempted robbery turned deadly when police say a 30-year-old suspect was shot dead by the man he was allegedly trying to rob. He was shot in the chest the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street around 2:25 a.m., according to police.

Police say a man was shot dead while trying to rob someone.

Police reported a final fatal shooting around 6 a.m., saying a 52-year-old man was killed after suffering two shots to the chest on the 3400 block of 11th Street.