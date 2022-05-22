John Fetterman out of the hospital, heading home after suffering stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is finally on his way home after the shocking news he suffered a stroke earlier this month.

Fetterman said he wasn't feeling well on May 13, and decided to go to the hospital at the urging of his wife.

"I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long," Fetterman said in a statement.

While recovering in the hospital, Fetterman won the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat in one of the nation’s most competitive races. He defeated four other Democratic Party nominations.

On Sunday, the lieutenant governor says he was discharged from the hospital and is returning to Braddock.

"After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family," Fetterman said in a statement.

Fetterman says he is "feeling great," but will continue to rest and recover.

"I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue," he said.

Fetterman's wife Gisele tweeted a video of the Senate candidate walking out of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

"João is headed home," she said. "Time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!"