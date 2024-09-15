Expand / Collapse search

House explosion caused really loud boom across Bucks County township

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  September 15, 2024 7:55am EDT
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say they were "flooded" with 911 calls after some loud noise left residents wondering what happened.

"We are going to give you some of the deets," Middletown Township police said in a Facebook post Saturday.

They say the loud boom was caused by a house explosion and fire on Silver Spruce Road.

Three dogs had to be rescued, but the residents were not home at the time, according to authorities.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be released, and it's unclear how much damage was caused.