House explosion caused really loud boom across Bucks County township
article
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say they were "flooded" with 911 calls after some loud noise left residents wondering what happened.
"We are going to give you some of the deets," Middletown Township police said in a Facebook post Saturday.
They say the loud boom was caused by a house explosion and fire on Silver Spruce Road.
MORE HEADLINES:
- New details about driver charged with killing Johnny Gaudreau, brother revealed in detention hearing
- Beloved youth football coach, young player killed in crash near Vineland sports complex
- Man, woman found dead in RV; Homicide Unit investigating, officials say
Three dogs had to be rescued, but the residents were not home at the time, according to authorities.
The cause of the explosion has yet to be released, and it's unclear how much damage was caused.