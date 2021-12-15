Suspected gas leak causes home explosion in Vineland, 2 women hurt

Authorities say two women were hurt when a suspected gas leak caused their South Jersey home to explode.

Firefighters and emergency medical crews responded to a home on the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a woman, her mother-in-law and a number of foster dogs were inside the home when it exploded. One of the women was pulled from the rubble by a neighbor.

"I saw a lady was caught on like a piece of wall under the wood and she was like ‘what happened? what happened?’ and I was like ‘The house blew up’ and she said ‘get me out, I’m stuck!'," Steven Tremonta recalled.

Tremonta and another neighbor brought the woman across the street to safety, fearing a hissing propane tank embedded in the rubble might cause another explosion.

Fire officials said there were two sources of gas at the house, including a large propane tank and a natural gas line.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover, according to a family friend.

"They do a lot of community service in the Philadelphia area with veterans and they work with several other dog rescues locally," Kim Astringer said.

There were nearly 10 dogs inside the home when it blew up, four made it out safely, one was later found and four are still missing.

