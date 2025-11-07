How SNAP cuts impact local economy, grocery stores

The Brief About 475,000 people in Philadelphia rely on SNAP benefits. SNAP cuts also impact local grocery stores and the economy. Hundreds of people lined up for a food giveaway in Grays Ferry on Friday.



A pause in SNAP benefits also has an impact on the local economy, affecting grocery stores and families alike.

SNAP's impact on local grocery stores

What we know:

In Philadelphia, around 475,000 people depend on SNAP, translating to over $90 million in spending each month. This money typically flows through local grocery stores and the economy.

Jon Roesser, general manager at Weavers Way Co-op, said, "There are groceries in this neighborhood where 50 or 60% of their customers are on SNAP." He explained that SNAP benefits account for about 5% of their business.

RELATED: Shapiro says SNAP payments are going out to Pennsylvanians after federal ruling

He said anticipated revenue, which includes SNAP dollars, affect staffing, hours, and product orders.

Roesser said, "The downstream effect of that is grocers have to order less product. Maybe they have to curtail hours, maybe they have to lay off staff or maybe they have to close."

Local perspective:

What they’re saying: Connie Foy from Gray’s Ferry said, "I’m hungry and I think everybody out here we’re all hungry." James Brown added, "I could use whatever I can get once again the price of food is so high so I appreciate this."

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson held a food giveaway in Grays Ferry, where about 500 people lined up for fresh produce and pantry items. Johnson noted, "We have a significant line here today the biggest line I ever saw since I started doing these food bank giveaways."

Roesser emphasized the importance of SNAP, stating, "Without the SNAP program the food system in this country will eventually buckle because so many of our fellow Americans are reliant on SNAP."

Weavers Way Co-op launched the Cooperative Food Fund to support those impacted by the government shutdown, such as those who are SNAP recipients or furloughed federal employees. So far, the co-op members have raised over $130,000.

To learn more or donate about the food fund, click here.