2024 Election: How to vote in person in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

The Brief Polls will open at 8 a.m. in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Tuesday. Early voting is already underway in both New Jersey and Delaware. Some election deadlines have already passed in all three states. Here are all the Election Day details, including polling locations and times



Polls will open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Tuesday as voters line up to cast their ballots for the presidential election, as well as key races in each state.

Early voting is already underway in both New Jersey and Delaware, while some election deadlines have already passed in all three states.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote for the 2024 Election has passed in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

Where can I vote?

Polling locations are based on your county or city, and can be searched online for Pennsylvania , New Jersey and Delaware.

If you encounter a problem while voting, call these hotlines:

Pennsylvania: 1-877-VOTESPA

New Jersey: 1-877-NJ-VOTER

Delaware: 302-739-4277

Mail-in ballots

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, residents can vote by mail with a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot:

Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter.

Absentee ballot: Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot.

Voters must request a mail-in or absentee ballot by October 2, and it must be received by the county election office by November 5. However, the deadline to request a ballot has been extended to November 1 in Bucks County.

Completed ballots can be returned to your county election office directly, or dropped at designated drop boxes or drop-off locations.

If you miss the October 29 deadline, you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, residents can vote by mail by applying for a ballot, filling it out, then returning the ballot one of three ways:

Mail: Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after polls close

Secure Ballot Drop Box: Ballots must be placed in one of your county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Board of Elections Office: Ballots must be delivered to your county’s Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots can't be returned to your in-person early voting polling location or your Election Day polling location.

Delaware

In Delaware, residents must return their ballots to their county's Election Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person early voting

New Jersey voters can cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, from October 26 to November 3. Find your county's designated in-person early voting locations here.

Delaware voters can cast their ballots at their county's early voting site from October 25 to November 3. Find your county's designated in-person early voting locations here.

Key races for each state

Pennsylvania

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Green Party: Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Bob Casey

Republican: David McCormick

Green Party: Leila Hazo

Libertarian Party: John Thomas

Constitution Party: Bernard Selker

Bob Casey and Dave McCormick are facing off in a high-stakes election that could help determine which party will control the narrowly divided Senate.

Attorney General:

Democrat: Eugene Depasquale

Republican: Dave Sunday

Green Party: Richard L. Weiss

Libertarian Party: Robert Cowburn

Constitution Party: Justin L. Magill

Forward Party: Eric L. Settle

Auditor General:

Democrat: Malcolm Kenyatta

Republican: Tim DeFoor

Green Party: Richard L. Weiss

Libertarian Party: Reece Smith

Constitution Party: Alan Goodrich

American Solidarity Party: Eric K. Anton

State Treasurer:

Democrat: Erin McClelland

Republican: Stacy Garrity

Libertarian Party: Nickolas Ciesielski

Constitution Party: Troy Bowman

Forward Party: Chris Foster

U.S. House: Voters will elect 17 candidates from each of the state's 17 U.S. House districts.

Pennsylvania Senate: Voters will elect 25 candidates from each of the state's 25 odd-numbered senatorial districts.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives: Voters will elect 203 candidates from each of the state's 203 legislative districts. Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.

New Jersey

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

Independent: Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Independent: Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia

Independent: Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter

Independent: Joseph Kishore and Jerry White

Independent: Randall Terry and Stephen Broden

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Andy Kim

Republican: Curtis Bashaw

Libertarian Party: Kenneth R. Kaplan

Green Party: Christina Khalil

Social Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky

Vote Better: Patricia G. Mooneyham

The Senate race in New Jersey has been highly watched as the winner will fill the seat of former Sen. Bob Menendez. A win by Bashaw would be the first Republican win in the New Jersey Senate for more than 50 years.

U.S. House: Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the county you live in.

Delaware

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Lisa Blunt Rochester

Republican: Eric Hansen

Independent Party of Delaware: Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz

Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester would make history if elected, becoming Delaware's first Black female senator .

U.S. House

Democrat: Sarah McBride

Republican: John J. Whalen III

Democrat Sarah McBride could become the first transgender member of congress with a victory against John Whalen III.

Delaware Senate: Voters will elect candidates from nine of the state's senatorial districts.

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the senatorial district you live in.