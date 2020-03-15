How to watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade special on FOX 29

article

Missing the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Fear not — join us Sunday morning at 12:30 p.m. as FOX 29 celebrates with past parade highlights and looks ahead to 2021.

The parade special will stream on FOX29.com until 1:30 p.m.

The 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 47, Philadelphia reports 4 cases

2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Observance Association announced the parade's cancellation Tuesday.

"After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, [we have] decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade," the association said in a statement. "This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants."

The association plans to hold the 250th Saint Patrick's Day Parade on March 14, 2021.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Philadelphia has reported four presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus. There are currently 47 cases in Pennsylvania at large.

The Philadelphia Health Department is recommending that people consider not attending public gatherings with more than 5,000 expected attendees. The guidance is particularly important for the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP