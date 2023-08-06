Hunting Park hit-and-run leaves man extremely critical, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle that drove off in Hunting Park.

A dark-colored vehicle was heading southwest on Roosevelt Boulevard, approaching Broad Street, when the pedestrian was hit, Saturday night, around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

Investigators say the man was laying in the street when the vehicle made contact and then drove off.

Medics rushed the man, whose age is undetermined, to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

The investigation is active with the Crash Investigation Division.

