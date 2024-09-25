Hurricane Helene creating travel woes for Eagles fans headed to Tampa

Hurricane Helene is already causing travel disruptions, including some Eagles fans headed to Tampa for Sunday’s Eagles game.

As millions were evacuating the Gulf Coast, passengers at Philadelphia International Airport were checking in for the final flight to Tampa International Airport.

Tampa Airport announced it will suspend operations at 2 a.m.Thursday morning. It will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Many Friday flights from Philadelphia have already been canceled.

St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone, will also be closed Thursday. It plans to reopen Friday.

"We have family and friends down there and had a whole event planned. A tailgate and go to the game. And then there’s a good old Hurricane was brewing" said Eagles fan Javoni Garcia Wallace of Northeast Philadelphia.

Garcia and her husband Devon Wallace are flying to Tampa for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. They were looking forward to the game but a bit nervous heading into a hurricane zone.

"We were looking to cancel. But then we figured out we couldn’t get our flights back and that stuff. We just said "what the heck," we’ll make the best out of it" said Devon Wallace.

Most airlines are issuing waivers for travelers flying to Tampa, Orlando, Cancun, and other impacted cities to rebook flights without a change.

Chris Nocella had planned to fly to Tampa with friends on Friday for the weekend.

Rather than risk a washout, he canceled his entire trip and will watch the Birds game from home.

"The storm is kind of starting today into Thursday and linger into Friday. So we figured rather safe than sorry. Unfortunately, we had to cancel our plans" said Nocella.

Olney native Peggy Gentner, who now lives in Clearwater, was flying back home to help her family prepare for the impending storm.

"My brother is in a mobile home and friends are in mobile homes. We try to organize who is going to stay in our house get the bed out and everything ready," Gentner said.

The storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida’s Panhandle late Thursday night. Although it may be a soggy, windy weekend in the Sunshine State, Eagles fans hope it’s worth the trip.

"That’s the most important part. We are going to a hurricane they better win. We will be the good luck charm" laughed Garcia Wallace.