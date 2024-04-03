I-95 accident: Railroad bridge clipped by police-escorted truck under investigation as repairs continue

The Philadelphia Police Department has opened an investigation after a truck clipped a railroad bridge Monday causing a closure on I-95.

Officials say a truck clipped the bottom of the blue railroad bridge that runs over I-95 and alongside the Betsy Ross Bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

In newly released details, police say the truck was approved and permitted to transport the oversize load with a Philadelphia Police Department escort.

Officers who were escorting the vehicle notified police and the Office of Emergency Management after the bridge was hit.

The driver, a 37-year-old male, was driving northbound on I-95 when the crash occurred. There were no injuries to the driver.

The accident caused a major backup on I-95 North in the area of Vine Street and the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue interchange as it was reduced to a single lane for several hours while Conrail bridge engineers conducted an inspection and established an emergency repair plan.

At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, the portion of I-95 northbound was shut down for repairs.

According to PennDOT, the bridge will be closed for several days. An official timeline of when folks can expect it to reopen has not been announced yet.

Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the matter following her press conference Wednesday where she signed three new bills into law.

She confirmed the police department is working to investigate and gather more details on why the police escorted truck clipped the bridge.







