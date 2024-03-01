I-95 CAP Project: Another round of overnight closures will happen Monday-Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced another round of overnight closures and lane restrictions on I-95 as part of the ongoing CAP Project.

From Monday to Thursday, officials say a lane closure on I-95 southbound between Market Street and South Street will take place between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Thursday, officials say I-95 southbound will be closed between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp.

Motorists will be directed to follow the posted alternate routes that officials say will include using the Girard Avenue Interchange (Exit 23) or Callowhill Street (Exit 22) to access southbound Columbus Boulevard and the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street.

Officials say the ramp from I-676 East to I-95 South will be closed from Monday-Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Travelers will be required to exit the Ben Franklin Bridge and use 6th Street, Race Street and southbound Columbus Boulevard to access the on-ramp to I-95 south at Morris Street.

‘CAP’ is a huge transformation that will cost nearly $330 million to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront with a new park and bridge covering 11.5 acres from Columbus Boulevard to Chestnut and Walnut streets and from Front Street to the Delaware River.