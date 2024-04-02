I-95 closure: Here are some detours to help avoid traffic amid indefinite shut down

Another I-95 headache is sending commuters on the hunt for alternate routes after a crash involving a truck and bridge caused hours-long delays for Philly drivers on Monday.

Officials say an oversized truck clipped the bottom of the blue railroad bridge that runs over I-95 and alongside the Betsy Ross Bridge around 1:30 p.m.

The busy roadway was reduced to a single lane before PennDOT officials shut down parts of I-95 North indefinitely near the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly is breaking down the best detours to get around the major backup, and get drivers to work and home as fast as possible:

Exit at Besty Ross/ Aramingo Avenue, make a right at first traffic light, another quick right onto Adams, then back onto I-95 North

From Center City to Northeast Philadelphia: Stay west on I-76 and north on the Boulevard

From the neighborhoods: Take Aramgino Avenue, Frankfor Avenue or Richmond Street for short trips

To avoid the area completely, take the Ben Franklin Bridge into New Jersey, go north on Route 130, then back into Philadelphia on the Besty Ross or Tacony-Palmyra bridges

The Atlantic Rail Line service is also still suspended between 30th Street and Cherry Hill in both directions.

Bob Kelly says to expect gridlock in the area over the next several days as commuters and freight trucks try to navigate the closure as repairs continue.



