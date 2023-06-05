I-95 shooting: State Police, Philly DA to provide update on Anthony Allegrini shooting investigation

An 18-year-old was shot and killed by a state trooper as illegal street racing spilled over from Philadelphia streets to a busy interstate over the weekend.

City and state officials are expected to provide an update to the trooper-involved shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. during a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

RELATED COVERAGE: Driver fatally shot by trooper as large illegal street racing crowds gather on I-95: state police

Troopers were responding to reports of illegal street racing when they found several vehicles drag racing and performing burnouts on the interstate as large crowds watched from outside their own vehicles.

Featured article

Officials say Allegrini was fatally shot after he struck two troopers with his vehicle as chaos erupted on I-95 early Sunday morning.

FOX 29 spoke to Allegrini's girlfriend, who says videos have left her questioning everything after the deadly shooting.

"He was just such a beautiful soul. He would always listen to any adult figure that would come up to him. He was always so respectful. He would never be disrespectful to anyone."

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.