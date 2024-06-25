I-95 sign fixed after 'Cenrtal' misspelling goes viral
PHILADELPHIA - Gone, but never forgotten!
A misspelling on a sign along Philadelphia's Interstate 95 has been fixed after causing quite a stir this week.
The sign on Cottman Avenue initially read "Cenrtal Phila" instead of "Central Phila," swapping the "R" and "T."
It was covered Monday as PennDOT workers fixed the misspelling, revealing the corrected sign overnight.
Officials say the sign was created by a contractor, who covered all the costs for the error.
Add it to the list of quintessential "Just Philadelphia Things!"