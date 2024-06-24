Expand / Collapse search

Oops! Misspelling spotted on I-95 sign in Philadelphia neighborhood

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 24, 2024 8:16am EDT
Philadelphia
Notable misspelling spotted on I-95 sign in Philadelphia

A sign on the I-95 in one Philadelphia neighborhood has caught the attention of drivers!

PHILADELPHIA - Someone grab the spellcheck - a glaring grammar mishap is causing quite a stir in Philadelphia!

I-95 drivers have spotted a misspelling on a sign above the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

It reads "Cenrtal Phila" instead of "Central Phila," swapping the "R" and "T."

You can see the spelling mistake for yourself on Cottman Avenue at State Road near the recently repaired section of I-95.

However, it is expected to get fixed soon.