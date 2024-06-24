Oops! Misspelling spotted on I-95 sign in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - Someone grab the spellcheck - a glaring grammar mishap is causing quite a stir in Philadelphia!
I-95 drivers have spotted a misspelling on a sign above the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.
It reads "Cenrtal Phila" instead of "Central Phila," swapping the "R" and "T."
You can see the spelling mistake for yourself on Cottman Avenue at State Road near the recently repaired section of I-95.
However, it is expected to get fixed soon.