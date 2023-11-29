Ice patch caused driver to slip, fatally crash into tree in Southwest Philadelphia: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is dead after icy weather created deadly conditions in Southwest Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
Police say he was driving on Bartram Avenue when his vehicle apparently slid on an ice patch in the middle of the road.
The driver lost control and crashed into a tree.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene a short time later.
SKYFOX was live over the scene where the vehicle could be seen wrapped around the tree.