Illegal immigrant accused of 2016 Bucks County sex assault arrested in New York City: Sheriff

The Brief Elias Ortega, 40, was arrested for domestic violence and sexual assault after nearly a decade on the run. Ortega was allegedly in the county illegally and fled Bucks County when a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2016. He was captured during a traffic stop in Brooklyn, New York and has been sent back to Bucks County.



A man accused of domestic violence and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Bucks County was arrested in New York City after nearly a decade on the run.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Elias Ortega is in the country illegally and has eluded police since a warrant was issued for his arrest for sexual assault in 2016.

He was finally captured after being stopped in Brooklyn, New York for a traffic violation and sent back to Bucks County to face the outstanding charges.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Elias Ortega, 40, was arrested and arraigned in Oct. 2016 on charges of domestic violence in Bucks County.

After posting bail, it's alleged that Ortega sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Dec. 2016 and fled when a warrant was issued.

Ortega spent nearly a decade on the run before being taken into custody on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop in Brooklyn last month.

He was extradited to Bucks County where he is being held on $2M bail.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Fred Harran said "a significant lack of programs" in 2016 prevented police from understanding Ortega's immigration status after the domestic assault charge.

"Because of this, Mr. Ortega was able to allegedly commit another heinous crime in the very same community," Sheriff Harran said.

"We need to do everything we can to prevent crime. That means not allowing individuals to repeat crime after coming in contact with the justice system—especially when they shouldn't be here to begin with."