Incarcerated woman charged with murder for 2020 cold case in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A suspect has been identified nearly three years after the shooting death of a Wilmington man, and she's already behind bars.
Evette Wynn, 33, is charged with murder in connection to the killing of 46-year-old Michael Parker.
Parker was found shot on the 200 block of North DuPont Street in December 2020. He later succumbed to his injuries.
An investigation of the cold case continued, leading to the arrest of Wynn, who is currently committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on unrelated charges.