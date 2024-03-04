Increase of vape, tobacco shops spark concern among Delco residents

Residents in Havertown Township are concerned over what they say is an influx of vape and tobacco shops in the area.

"It brings unwanted traffic into your community, it brings noise pollution into your community, and it brings more trash into your community," said Rich Blye.

The township's board of commissioners held a public hearing on the issue Monday night.

"Students hide behind next to my house waiting for their older friend to purchase products," said Dan Martin who says he lives next door to a vape shop.

The hearing comes as the board is considering an ordinance that would tighten regulations for potential incoming smoke shops.

Those already open in approved areas like shopping centers will continue to operate as approved.

"The purpose of the change in the zoning is to affect regulate any new businesses that come in and that we confine them to the areas that we think are the only ones appropriate," said Larry Holmes, president of the board of commissioners.

Residents are concerned that smoke shops are close to neighborhoods and schools like Haverford Middle and Haverford High.

"Thousands of kids come down Darby Road. we have noticed some of the kids going in there," said Bill Ruane.

Helene Conroy-Smith pointed out three vape shops she says are within three blocks of each other on Eagle Road.

"I know that Pennsylvania is eventually going to probably legalize marijuana, but do we need that many shops in a community?" she asked.

The ordinance also addresses games in smoke shops as an attraction to kids and how much stores are allowed to sell.

"Around the change to convenience store definitions, I think it said 10% of the footprint of the building can be used for tobacco and 20% of merchandise. That concerned me a little bit that it is not clear enough," said Martin.

Commissioners are expected to act and vote on the ordinance during next week’s meeting.