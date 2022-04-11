Indoor mask mandate could return in Philly; Community leader shot during carjacking in Oxford Circle

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Philadelphia mask mandate: Health officials set to decide on possible return of indoor mask requirement

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate could be returning after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Local health experts have recommended a return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces to fight the growing number of COVID-19 infections.

Last week, the Philadelphia Department of Health said coronavirus cases in the city increased by more than 50% in a ten-day span.

"As we see more cases of COVID-19 in the city, everyone’s risk goes up," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "That means that now is the time to start taking precautions."

Philadelphia is currently in the All Clear tier of the city's COVID-19 response levels, with daily cases less than 100 and hospitalizations fewer than 50, but that could change due to new COVID-19 case data.

Bettigole says the new uptick in cases is due to the new BA. 2 omicron variant, which is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.

2. Community leader shot during Oxford Circle carjacking

27-year-old community leader Raheem Bell was shot during a carjacking near his home, police say.

OXFORD CIRCLE - A leader in a Northeast Philadelphia community is fighting for his life after a brutal carjacking and shooting in Oxford Circle Sunday morning.

The Oxford Circle community is praying and hoping for 27-year-old Raheem Bell, who is in critical condition at the hospital.

"He has a beautiful family and comes from a wonderful home and we just want the violence to stop," said block captain Nneka Burnett.

Burnett said Bell and his family are well known and loved in their neighborhood.

3. Weather Authority: Monday starts chilly ahead of afternoon warmup

PHILADELPHIA - Residents in the Delaware Valley are waking up to chilly conditions and a Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Parts of Pennsylvania are seeing early morning temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Conditions will warm up in the afternoon and be pleasant aside from the pollen.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says tree pollen is high, grass pollen is moderate and mold remains low.

By noon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and by 5 p.m., temperatures will rise to the 60s in some areas.

4. 76ers' Thybulle not fully vaccinated, can't play in Toronto

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 07: Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center on March 7, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bulls 121-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Matisse Thybulle took a seat, took a breath and took a moment to explain why he made a choice — one the Philadelphia 76ers defensive specialist admitted he tried to keep hidden — not to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thybulle’s choice will cost him playing time in the postseason, and could cost the Sixers their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against Toronto.

Thybulle is barred from Canada because unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering the country and limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes.

Thybulle’s situation first became known last week when he was suddenly listed as "ineligible to play" on the NBA injury report on Philadelphia’s most recent trip to Toronto.

Thybulle broke his silence Sunday once the Sixers clinched the No. 4 seed and were matched up against the fifth-seeded Raptors. The Sixers will play at least Games 3 and 4 of the series in Toronto. Game 1 is Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

