Mayfair community rallies to support 15-year-old murder victim's family

Philadelphia Police are still looking for the shooter who killed 15-year-old Sean Toomey. He was killed more than a month ago, yet his impact on the community remains, as they came together for a fundraiser to benefit Sean’s family.

"I know Sean Toomey’s father had already lost a wife and now his child. I know that he’s suffering a lot. I just want to show that he has support," Christine Padilla said.

Padilla is the owner of 50 Shades of Gray Hair Salon, in Mayfair. She’s also a mother of a young son and the tragic killing of Sean compelled her to do something for the family.

"I look at my son and he kind of reminds me of Sean. Good boys who give to the community, help the elderly. They’re innocent," Padilla remarked.

On Palm Sunday, she offered free haircuts to anyone willing to make a donation to the Toomey family.

John Haug is a friend of the family and donated $100 for his haircut, but knows it doesn’t bring Sean back.

"I know his father is a very nice guy. Always talks about his son. He’s devastated, definitely devastated," Haug explained. "Anybody would be losing a kid, that’s why I came out first thing. I told my wife I’m gonna drop money in there."

Haug added, "That money doesn’t even do anything. It’s something, but it doesn’t bring back your kid the rest of your life. He’s watching sports, he goes into his room – everything reminds him of his son. He’ll never be the same."

Toomey was shot and killed while retrieving a case of water from his dad’s car outside his home in March.

For Padilla, she’s nearly at a loss for words over the violence in the city.

"I want our kids to stop dying. You can’t even allow them to be outside. You have to worry if you’re sending your son out to get a case of water," she stated.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

