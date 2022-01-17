Vehicle sought in November shooting death of pregnant woman in Crescentville

The Philadelphia Police Department on Monday shared surveillance video of a car that is believed to have been used in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman who was gunned down after she returned home from her baby shower last November in Crescentville.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Jessica Covington was outside her home on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street collecting baby shower gifts from her car when she was shot in the head and stomach.

Covington, who was 7 months pregnant, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where she and her unborn child died. Investigators found 10 spent shell casings in the aftermath of the shooting and said it "appears to have been targeted."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"We will not rest until this obviously dangerous individual is in custody," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney upped the reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction to $50k in the days following the murder.

Nearly two months after the deadly shooting, investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance footage of a vehicle that they believe was driven by the shooter.

"The vehicle arrived in the area of the incident approximately 10 minutes prior and after the incident was last observed traveling southbound on Tabor Road, approaching Adams Avenue," police said in a web post.

The suspect's car is described as a light-colored 1999-2004 Cadillac Seville with distinct black trim at the bottom of the vehicle’s frame, according to police.

"We cannot undo what has already been done, however, we will continue to pursue any and all information that will bring justice and closure to each victim and their families," Outlaw said in a statement issued shortly after the murder.

Anyone with information on the suspect's vehicle should contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit tips electronically on the department's website.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter