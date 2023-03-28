Investigation underway after police shoot suspect following traffic stop in Bucks County: DA

article

Two police officers in Bucks County are part of an investigation after shooting a suspect, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities say the incident began with a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Falls Township.

The male suspect is accused of displaying a handgun to police two separate times before he fled from police in his vehicle, officials say.

According to police, the firearm was secured after the man was shot.

Officials say officers provided aid to the man until medics arrived to transport him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The officers involved in the incident were not injured and are on paid leave while the shooting is investigated, per police.

No additional details were released and the Bucks County DA's Office says no names will be released until a determination on the shooting is made.