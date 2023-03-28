Man leaves trail of blood after shooting inside possible illegal drug home in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police came to find grim scenes inside a home in Philadelphia's Olney section when they were called to a shooting Monday night.
A 24-year-old man was discovered bleeding heavily in the back of a home on the 300 block of East Sheldon Street. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
He left a trail of blood up steps and into the home's kitchen, where a very large amount of blood was found along with two shell casings.
Police say the victim was visiting when he was shot by a semiautomatic weapon in the kitchen, then stumbled down the steps to the rear of the home.
The home is believed to be a narcotics' location with people involved in illegal drug activity, according to authorities.
A motive is unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.