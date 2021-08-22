Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway after video allegedly shows SEPTA guard assault rider

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a violent attack captured on video that allegedly shows a contracted SEPTA security guard hit a man in the head with a blunt object. 

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the alleged assault happened Saturday afternoon at the Allegheny Market-Frankford Line station just before 1:30 p.m. 

A SEPTA spokesperson told FOX 29 that the alleged assault happened after the victim stole a backpack that belonged to the security guard. 

In another angle of the incident, a SEPTA source told Keeley that the guard initiated contact by first punching the victim. 

The victim fled the scene following the confrontation and remains unidentified, according to SEPTA. 

Earlier this month, an Allied security guard was arrested after he was captured on video slugging a 51-year-old rider at Arrott Transportation Center during an argument. 

The guard was promptly fired and arrested following an investigation into the July 27th assault. 

Despite the incident, SEPTA said at the time that the $1.5 million contract for private security guards near certain hot spots has been otherwise successful. 

"They are serving as eyes and ears and also as a security presence. We know there is something to be said for having a visible presence on the system," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said following the incident. 

The Fraternal Order of Transit Police in August called on SEPTA leaders to bring an end to the security guard program, saying it is "not a suitable replacemet for professional law enforcement officers."

