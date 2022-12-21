'It was just pouring down water': Manayunk water main break caused flooding, service disruptions

A morning water main break in Manayunk flooded streets in the neighborhood, causing disruption to many businesses just off Main Street.

SKYFOX flew over the area of the 100 block of Conarroe Street, where a water main break could be seen pumping water on nearby streets.

The Philadelphia Water Department said they were alerted of the leak around 8 a.m.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The department released a statement saying, "Following an investigation, an 8-inch main was shut down. Properties in the immediate area may be without water at this time. Repairs are scheduled and service will be restored as soon as possible."

"I came into work about 8:30 and it was just pouring down water!" Matt Jacobson exclaimed. "As soon as I pulled up, I see water everywhere! A big flood coming down. I was like, ‘What the heck is going on!’"

The department found another break while they worked to repair the first break. Their work was ongoing into the evening.

Customers who believe their water service or property is being impacted by the water main break are urged to contact the water department at 215-685-6300.